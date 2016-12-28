Reposing at Drew’s Funeral Home, Boherbue, this (Wednesday) evening from 6pm with removal @ 8pm to The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Boherbue.  Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am.  Funeral afterwards to Boherbue Cemetery. Enquiries to Drew’s Undertakers, Boherbue.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR