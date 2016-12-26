Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin on Tuesday from 7pm to 9pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. James Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. joseph’s Home Killorglin.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR