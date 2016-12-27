Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin this (Tuesday) evening from 7pm – 9pm.  Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) to St. James’s Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12noon.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.  Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.

