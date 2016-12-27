Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin this (Tuesday) evening from 7pm – 9pm. Removal tomorrow (Wednesday) to St. James’s Church, Killorglin for Requiem Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Joseph’s Home, Killorglin.
Latest Article
Wren Day celebrations pass off peacefully in Kerry with small number of arrests
St Stephen's Day celebrations passed off peacefully throughout Kerry with just a small number of Public Order arrests reported in the main towns. Huge crowds...
Kerry has low rate of children awaiting social worker allocation
Kerry has one of the lowest rates of children waiting to have a social worker allocated to them.That's according to figures from Tusla, the...
Kerry Gardaí to identify public order hot spots
Kerry Gardaí will be working with taxi drivers and the owners of pubs and fast food outlets to identify hot spots for public order. That’s...