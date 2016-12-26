Delays in getting through to SouthDoc are due to a very high volume of calls.

The out-of-hours GP service for the people of Kerry and Cork – which is for urgent medical conditions – had an extremely busy day yesterday, with more calls taken than an average Sunday.

That’s continuing today and is resulting in delays in people getting through to the phone number.

SouthDoc’s Kerry Director Dr Gary Stack says there’s a full staff working to get through all of the calls as soon as they can.

He says there are 50 lines – 30 incoming which are currently being dealt with and 20 waiting lines which will be next in line to be taken.

He’s asking people to continue trying the number – 1850 335 999 – but says if possible to wait a few hours and to call from a land line.