SouthDoc, the out-of-hours GP service which covers Kerry and Cork, is experiencing an extremely high volume of calls for the second day running.

Anyone who needs a doctor and is currently having difficulty getting through to their phoneline, is asked to be patient, as the service is dealing with a higher than normal number of calls.

Medical Director of SouthDoc, Dr Garry Stack, says a nurse will return all calls that are received, but this may take up to two hours.

Patients are reminded that they will only be seen by a SouthDoc doctor, if they have a prior appointment.

Most GPs in Kerry are expected to return to normal working hours tomorrow.