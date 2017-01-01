Trainer Henry De Bromhead had a New Year’s Day to remember as he enjoyed four winners at Fairyhouse and Tramore.

The pick of those was arguably in the Follow Us On Social Media Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse, where Balko Des Flo finished 16 lengths clear of the Willie Mullins’ trained favourite Arbre De Vie.

The Waterford man also enjoyed wins with Montana Belle in the Fairyhouse Mares Maiden Hurdle, Champagne West in the Tramore Listed Chase, and ADreamStillAlive in the Maiden Hurdle at the same venue.

Cross-channel in Cheltenham the 16 to 1 outsider Agrapart was the surprise winner of the feature Grade 2 Relkeel Hurdle.

Kerry jockey Bryan Cooper is set to miss the first two months of 2017 after suffering an injury at Punchestown yesterday.

The 24 year old was unseated from Arkwrisht in the opening Beginner’s Chase and was taken to hospital.

It was initially believed that Cooper’s injury wasn’t serious, but he has since announced that he has fractured his pelvis.

He now faces a race against time to be fit for the Cheltenham Festival in March.