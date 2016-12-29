Day Four Action From St Mary’s Basketball BlitzBy radiokerrysport - 29th December 2016It is day four of the St. Mary’s 47th Christmas basketball blitz today.With an update from Castleisland, here is Liz Galway. http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/THUbball.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportMore Success For Kerry Jockeys At Leopardstown SportCarlos Tevez To Become Highest Paid Player In The World SportMorning Sports Update Follow Us66,413FansLike12,892FollowersFollowLatest articleKerry County Council say dedicated walkway to former Liebig factory would cost over two... radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 Kerry County Council says a dedicated walkway from Killorglin to the former Liebig factory would cost over two million euro. The issue was raised by...Irish water records 750 repairs in Kerry in 2016 radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 Irish water has recorded 750 repairs this year in Kerry, 82 of which are described as significant bursts where customers were without water for...Plans to upgrade power links from Kerry to Cork radiokerrynews - 29th December 2016 EirGrid is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to upgrade a section of power line from Kerry to Cork. The section of line runs...