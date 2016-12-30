Reposing at Murphy’s Funeral Home Barraduff tomorrow Saturday from 5pm to 7pm with removal at 7pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Adjoining Cemetery.
Danny O’ Carroll, Countess Grove, Killarney & formerly of Readarnaugh, Headford
