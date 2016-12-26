Kerry County Council is urging Kerry job hunters who are home for Christmas to visit KerrySciTech.com

The new online portal lists a range of vacancies in the science and technology sector in the county.

Launched recently, KerrySciTech is a not-for-profit organisation whose primary aim is to promote and highlight Kerry as a science and technology hotspot.

The KerrySciTech website enables its members to advertise their jobs through a single web portal.

Based at the Tom Crean Business Centre, at the Kerry Technology Park, the initiative is supported by IT Tralee and Kerry County Council.

It also has the support of many leading Kerry companies including Dairymaster, FEXCO and Aspen Grove Solutions.