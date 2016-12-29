Kerry County Council says it would be difficult to eradicate Japanese Knotweed given the extent of the invasive species in the county.Cllr Sam Locke called on the local authority to get rid of the plant and Cllr Patrick Connor Scarteen suggested a dedicated unit be set up in the council as it will cost a fortune in years to come.

The local authority said there has been a very extensive spread of Japanese Knotweed, which should never be cut, in the county in particular along rivers.

It says it has treated the plant on its national road network and on some non-national routes and has issued information to communities and landowners on the correct way to get rid of the plant.