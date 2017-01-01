Bryan Cooper could be out of action for up to eight weeks after breaking his pelvis at Punchestown.

The incident occurred in the opening beginners’ chase as Arkwrisht made a mess of five out and sent him crashing to the turf.

In Cooper’s absence, fellow Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy is likely to be given more opportunities.

TRAMORE, First Race: 12.00

There are some class acts in action in the feature race at Tramore on New Year’s Day – the Listed Download The Free At The Races App Chase (2.15) – including the Willie Mullins-trained Alelchi Inois who will be ridden by Paul Townend. He is the only runner on the card for the champion trainer and is likely to be sent off favourite. Champagne West makes his second start for Henry De Bromhead, while Gordon Elliott is represented by both Roi Des Francs and Clarcam. The quality quintet is completed by Shanpallas from the Charles Byrnes stable.

There is a field of eight for the Waterford & Tramore Racecourse Supporters Club Rated Novice Chase (2.50) and the Jim Dreaper-trained Slemish is sure to be towards the top of the market under the man of the moment Jack Kennedy who won the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown earlier on in the week on Outlander.

The first of seven races at Tramore is due off at 12.00 and the going is soft.

FAIRYHOUSE, First Race: 12.20

Fairyhouse plays host to their usual New Year’s Day fixture and there are seven races down for decision at the home of the Irish Grand National.

The most valuable contest of the afternoon is the BoyleSports 500,000 Euro Irish Grand National April 17th Handicap Chase (3.15) and top owner JP McManus is responsible for four of the 13 runners, including the likely favourite Irish Bulletin.

There are some potential stars in action in the Follow Us On Social Media Beginners Chase (2.40) including Arbre De Vie from the Willie Mullins stable and the exciting Ballyoisin who is trained in Bruree by Enda Bolger.

The action begins at 12.20 and the going is soft.

Ballyheigue Races begin at 12.30 today, with an 8 race card.