Kerry County Council is to employ consultants in 2017 to carry out a study on coastal erosion.

The study is a necessary part of any request for funding from the Office of Public Works.

Kerry County Council met with officials from the OPW during 2016 and outlined a number of locations where coastal protection measures were required.

Given the extent of the works required the OPW says a detailed and extensive Coastal Erosion Risk Management Study is needed.

Funding may be considered to carry out such a study.

The council has established a flood and coastal erosion design team managed by senior engineer Gerry Riordan and all critical locations along the coast are being assessed where there is a risk of damage to infrastructure and homes.

In early 2017, consultants will be appointed by the council to carry studies on the areas identified.