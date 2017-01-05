A community on the Kerry Cork border will stick together and fight hard to keep its Post Office.

The current post mistress in Ballydesmond, Ann Vaughan is retiring this year, the Vaughan family have run the business in the village for over 85 years.

Ann’s son John who is a post man says it is not financially viable for him to take over as post master, but the local Centra shop, Kearneys, is interested in running the business.

However An Post says it is considering the future post office provision in the village which could include the permanent closure of the office.

Deputies Danny Healy-Rae and Michael Moynihan have sought a deputation with An Post, which have given January 13th as a deadline for public consultation.

John Vaughan says Ballydesmond needs a post office service: