The King George the Sixth Chase at Kempton is the highlight of the day.

The race at 3.15 features a much anticipated match-up between Cue Card and Thistlecrack.

Irish Racing Previews:

LEOPARDSTOWN

The Willie Mullins-trained Min takes on Henry de Bromhead’s Identity Thief in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novice Chase (2.20) at Leopardstown on St Stephen’s Day.

Mullins has won three of the last five runnings with Blackstairmountain (2011), Arvika Ligeonniere (2012) and Douvan a year ago, and Min will probably start odds-on after his ten-length win on his debut over fences at Navan last month – a race that launched the chasing careers of Vautour and Douvan.

The five-year-old, 5-1 second favourite behind Altior for the Racing Post Arkle Chase at Cheltenham, faces six rivals in this €90,000 highlight.

Landofhopeandglory puts his unbeaten record over hurdles on the line in the Grade 2 Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle as he renews rivalry with Bapaume and Mega Fortune, who were second and third behind him in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse this month.

The 2015 winner of the Bet Through The Racing Post App Handicap Chase sees Dysios back for more as he bids to record a first victory since that success at Leopardstown last Christmas.

The first race at Leopardstown begins at 12.15pm and the ground is soft.

LIMERICK

The Grade 2 Shannon Airport Novice Chase is an exciting affair and is due off at 2.00pm. Bellshill is already a three-time Grade 1 winner – two over hurdles and a bumper – and made a successful chasing debut at Gowran Park last month.

There should be plenty to come from him over fences, and from what could be ascertained in the fog at Gowran he looked very good and quite conceivably bound for the top.

The Willie Mullins-trained big gun will be joined by stablemate Haymount, who accounted for subsequent Drinmore Novice Chase winner Coney Island on his chase debut at Punchestown in November.

It’s currently soft to heavy and the first race is off at 12.25.

DOWN ROYAL

Last year’s Lexus Chase third Foxrock looks an exciting recruit to the point-to-pointing sphere for Barry Connell, Ted Walsh and Katie Walsh, and bids for victory in the [email protected] Hunters Chase at 1.20pm.

Gordon Elliott has many good chances on the card and The Storyteller will be popular in the maiden hurdle at 1.55pm.

The first race starts at 12.20 and the going is yielding to soft.

It was fairytale stuff at Dundalk as Tommy Stack sent out two winners on his last night as a trainer.

The veteran handler, who is handing over his licence to son Fozzy for the start of 2017, was celebrating after the opening Crowne Plaza Race & Stay Rated Race thanks to 7-2 favourite A Shin Impala who scored by a length and a half under Wayne Lordan.

Lordan was also in the saddle for the victory of Thunder Speed who landed division two of the Elusive Pimpernel Maiden by half-a-length at odds of 7-2.