The Bishop of Kerry says the kindness and assistance of a friend or stranger can help those who find Christmas difficult.
Bishop Ray Browne has urged people in the county to continue to support the work of Saint Vincent DePaul as demand for their services continues to increase.
Bishop Browne says the festive season is a time to reflect and pray:
The Archdeacon of the Church of Ireland in Kerry has urged people in the county to use God’s gift of trust this Christmas.
In his Christmas message Archdeacon Simon Lumby, who took up his role this year, says today we are celebrating the birth of Jesus.
He has wished all people in the county well on this Christmas Day: