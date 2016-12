Chelsea have agreed terms to sell Oscar to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG.

The Premier League leaders haven’t revealed the fee – though it’s reported to be as much as 60-million pounds.

The midfielder will link-up with former Chelsea boss Andre Villas-Boas at his new club when the January transfer window opens.

Oscar won the Premier League, Europa League and League Cup during his four-and-a-half year spell with the Londoners.