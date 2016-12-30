Liz Galwey reports
Kilflynn man given until April to pay €2,500 compensation to man he assaulted after...
A Kilflynn man has been given until April to pay €2,500 compensation to a man he assaulted after coming home from the pub. 41-year-old father...
Visitor restrictions at University Hospital Kerry over Flu and Norovirus
Visitor restrictions including a no child visitor rule have been put in place at University Hospital Kerry due to an increase in flu and the...
48% of Kerry Roads in disprepair
Almost half of the roads in Kerry are classified as being in disrepair according to a new report.The report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission,...