The case of two Killarney jarveys accused of harassing a couple has been put back to July.

Forty-one-year-old Paul Tangney of 18 Muckross Close, Killarney and his 27-year-old brother Michael of 10B Muckross Close had denied harassing Michael and Julia Sweetman on dates unknown between the 9th and 25th of May 2010.

Their case came before Tralee District Court for review.

The case of a third man, Kevin Counihan, aged 34, of Apartment 1 High Street, Killarney, a former employee turned whistleblower has been dealt with; he pleaded guilty to the charge and paid compensation and poor box contributions.

The court previously heard the Tangneys owned eight of the 37 jarvey licences operating from Killarney town centre, and the campaign began after Mr Sweetman joined the newly established jarvey co-operative.

Around 250 emails were sent to the Sweetmans, as well as a huge amount of prank phone calls.

The couple, who don’t have children, were signed up to a fertility clinic and Mr Sweetman had been signed up to a credit card, and dating websites, including gay sites.

Judge James O’Connor adjourned a decision on jailing the Tangneys, remanding them on bail until the 18th of July sitting of Killarney District Court.