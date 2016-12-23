The case of a man Gardaí believe has a vendetta against a Tralee bar has been adjourned until February.

36-year-old James O’Brien of 42 Balloonagh Estate, Tralee is charged with criminal damage at The Shebeen Bar, Rock Street, Tralee on the 15th of October.

He also faces further charges, including being in a car without the owner’s consent, damage to property in the Mart Yard, Mounthawk, and entering A-Z Toolhire with the intent of committing an offence.

Gardaí believes James O’Brien has a vendetta against The Shebeen Bar, and may re-offend; something Mr O’Brien refutes.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said the file for Director of Public Prosecutions is almost complete, and asked for an adjournment until the 8th of February for DPP directions; Judge James O’Connor agreed.