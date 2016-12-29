Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua have confirmed the signing of Carlos Tevez in a deal which will make the former Manchester United striker the world’s highest-paid player.

The Argentinian has signed from Boca Juniors on a contract which is reportedly worth over 700-thousand euro a week.

The club are managed by former Brighton boss Gus Poyet

Liverpool will reportedly make a bid for Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when the transfer window opens.

The England international joined Arsenal from Southampton in August 2011 but has struggled to hold down a first-team place due to form and injuries.

However, the 23-year-old made an encouraging start to this season, scoring six goals in 23 appearances before another injury setback.

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic says they’re ideally looking to sign a maximum of three new players with Premier League experience in the January transfer window.

They’ve been linked with moves for Sunderland’s Jermain Defoe and former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra in recent days.

Bilic says at least one of them won’t be joining them in the New Year.

Samir Nasri will be able to carry on playing while Spanish anti-doping authorities investigate his conduct.

The Manchester City midfielder – who’s currently on-loan at Sevilla – allegedly received a one-litre intravenous drip of hydration fluid while on a trip to America.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has a 50-millilitre limit on drips for active athletes.

Spanish officials say there will be no interim sanction while they investigate the facts.

Leeds can move up to third in the Championship tonight when they face Aston Villa away from home.

Bottom of the table Rotherham host Burton – who are just two points and one place above the relegation zone.

Kick off in both games is at 7.45pm.