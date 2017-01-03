The leader of the Green Party says Kerry TDs should be working harder to ensure Killarney National Park doesn’t lose its UNESCO status.

Eamon Ryan was speaking after the Irish Wildlife Trust called on UNESCO to suspend the Biosphere Reserve Status given to the park in 1982, saying the National Parks and Wildlife Service is failing to manage Killarney National Park.

Part of this status requires the conservation of landscapes, ecosystems and species but the Irish Wildlife Trust says this isn’t being achieved.

Leader of the Green Party Eamon Ryan says the five Kerry TDs should be working hard to lobby Minister Heather Humphreys to ensure the status isn’t lost.