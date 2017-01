The four provinces have ended their Christmas Guinness PRO12 fixtures with Munster the only side to win both their games.

The Reds defeated Connacht by 7 points at a rainsoaked Sportsground last night, 5 days after their impressive win over Leinster at Thomond Park.

They now face into three successive European ties, and Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus says they need to build on the victories ahead of a busy January