It’s expected to be another busy Christmas for SouthDoc, the out-of-hours GP service for the people of Kerry and Cork.

Last year, more than 18 hundred calls were made to the service each day during the days immediately following Christmas Day – twice as busy as an average weekend or bank holiday.

In Kerry this year, the SouthDoc service kicks in at lunchtime on Christmas Eve, running until 8am on December 28th – the first day when most family doctors re-open.

It runs again from 1pm on new year’s eve until 8am on the morning of Tuesday, January 3rd.

SouthDoc’s Kerry Director Dr Garry Stack, says anyone with more serious injuries or illnesses should go straight to hospital: