Reports in the States suggest Donald Trump will name a businessman with roots in Kerry as the New Irish Ambassador

Brian Burns is also the son of an advisor to the Kennedys and is now considered the frontrunner to become ambassador to Ireland.

Burns’ father was an advisor to Joe Kennedy, father of former US President John F Kennedy.

He is the grandson of Irish immigrants, with roots in Co Kerry.

The 80 year old is a Businessman Attorney and Philanthropist and is the Chairman of BF Enterprises a real estate holding and development company