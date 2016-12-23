It’ll be ‘business as usual’ at Tralee’s Soup Kitchen tomorrow, despite it being Christmas Eve.

The facility will also be open at the usual time on the following Saturday, New Year’s Eve.Volunteers told Radio Kerry that they’ll be offering Christmas dinner to anyone who wants it, at the usual time between 12 noon and 2pm tomorrow.The Soup Kitchen is located at Teach an Solas at Ashe Street, Tralee and provides an average of 90 hot meals every Saturday all year round.Most of those who attend are single men.Volunteer Collette Price says the service is free to anyone who wants, with no questions asked: