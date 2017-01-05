Burglaries down 60% in KerryBy radiokerrynews - 5th January 2017There’s been a 60% drop in the number of burglaries in Kerry.That’s according to the new Kerry Chief Superintendent Tom Myers.He says the Gardaí’s anti-burglary strategy, Operation Thor, is working very successfully in Kerry. http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ROB201.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NewsRevenue began investigating Kerry Co-Op patronage shares in 2015 NewsCommunity to fight for post office service on Kerry Cork border NewsOver €15,000 raised through 2016 Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day Follow Us66,767FansLike12,916FollowersFollowLatest articleVote for your Sports Star for the Month for December Admin - 3rd January 2017 The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...