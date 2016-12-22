Connacht have been dealt a massive blow ahead of their Pro 12 encounters with Ulster and Munster over the Christmas period as well as their Champions cup games next month.

Bundee Aki is set to miss all of those matches as he’ll be recovering from surgery on his ankle.

Due to their injury situation winger Danie Poolan has been named at centre along side Rory Parata for tomorrows meeting with Ulster in Belfast.

Due to injuries Hooker Tom McCartney has now been named on the bench to cover loosehead prop with Dave Heffernan starting at number 2.

James Cannon partners Quinn Roux in the second row while Sean O’Brien starts in the back row.

Ulster have made changes including moving Ian Henderson into the second row while Andrew Warwick and ex Connacht forward Rodney Ah You come into the front row.

Jacob Stockdale is installed on the left wing with Louis Ludik going to the right wing and Charles Piuatau continuing at fullback.

