reposing at her son Seamus’s residence on Charleville Road on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Newmarket on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial in Clonfert Cemetery.
Bridie Angland nee O Brien, Scarteen, and late of the Square, Newmarket, Co. Cork
Byreceptionradiokerry
-
Latest Article
Plans to upgrade power links from Kerry to Cork
EirGrid is applying to Kerry County Council for permission to upgrade a section of power line from Kerry to Cork. The section of line runs...
Suspected drink driver in Tralee arrested for being 4 times over legal limit
Gardai in Tralee have arrested a suspected drink driver who was 4 times over the legal limit. The driver was stopped at a check point...
€60,000 for four angling development projects in Kerry
Four angling development projects in Kerry are to receive funding of almost €60,000. It is part of a national allocation from Inland Fisheries Ireland of...