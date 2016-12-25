Thousands of euro will be raised for charities today as the annual Christmas swims take place in Kerry.

At 10.30 they took the plunge at Garrahies Gap in Camp, around 11am they are going in at Cromane and Dundag Beach in Muckross, Killarney.

At midday there are dips at Ballyheigue, Cuascroone, Caherciveen, Ballydavid, Fenit, Portmagee, Dun Sion, Dingle and Derrynane.

At 12.30 it is the turn of brave swimmers in Banna, Ballybunion, Inch and Castlegregory while at quarter to one they will hit the water at Ballinskelligs Beach.

Chairperson of the fundraising committee with Fenit Lifeboat Mike O’Connor says today’s event in Fenit is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year: