21.12.16 -- Tralee Bay Swimming Club will hold its 65th Annual Christmas this year . The swim was launched today in Fenit pictured were L to R . Frank Ryan , Tom Brosnan , Rose Collins , Declan Crowe , Kevin Williams , Bridget Moore anding at the back Michael Slattery . The RNLI crew were Kieran Bolt , Cian O'Donnell and Denise Lynch from Fenit . - Tralee Bay Swimming Club held its 65th Annual Christmas Day Swim in Fenit . Once again the collection was in in aid of RNLI Fenit Lifeboats . The swim took place at 12 noon. The swim will begin with The traditional singing of Jingle Bells and then Santa will sound the bell for the first of 3 dashes into the water . The winter swimmers will enjoy a longer swim . The Fenit Christmas swim is one of the oldest in the country and is the largest in Kerry . There will be c 800 swimmers on the day with c2000 family members cheering them on . It’s a great start to the festivities for the day , so come along and enjoy the fun. The Lifeboat crews will be there collecting and will have loads of hot teas , coffees and soup available so please give generously . They will also be in the water for your safety . We would ask that you arrive early and park sensibly . Parking will be at a premium and you may have to walk a small bit . Please follow these safety guidelines 1) Arrive in plenty of time 2) Wear your swimwear under your clothes . 3) Stay dressed and warm until the last minute . 4) It is advisable to wear footwear to avoid cutting your feet on any stones . 5) Do NOT dive directly into the water . Wet your face first and gradually lower yourself in . 6) When the swim is over , get dried off and put on layers of warm clothes and a hat as quickly as possible and get a hot drink of tea , coffee , chocolate or soup . 7) Avoid alcohol completely before the swim and afterwards for at least a half an hour until you are warm . Alcohol will interfere with the warming up process and can react badly to cold shock . 8) Have a GREAT ti
Thousands of euro will be raised for charities today as the annual Christmas swims take place in Kerry.
At 10.30 they took the plunge at Garrahies Gap in Camp, around 11am they are going in at Cromane and Dundag Beach in Muckross, Killarney.
At midday there are dips at Ballyheigue, Cuascroone, Caherciveen, Ballydavid, Fenit, Portmagee, Dun Sion, Dingle and Derrynane.
At 12.30 it is the turn of brave swimmers in Banna, Ballybunion, Inch and Castlegregory while at quarter to one they will hit the water at Ballinskelligs Beach.
Chairperson of the fundraising committee with Fenit Lifeboat Mike O’Connor says today’s event in Fenit is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR