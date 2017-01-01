The Annual Racing meeting in Ballyheigue took place today, with all of the action is Charlie Farrelly
The President and the Minister for Foreign Affairs have conveyed their condolences to the people of Turkey following the tragic loss of life in...
€100,000 lotto ticket sold in North Kerry
A lotto ticket holder purchased in North Kerry is starting 2017 €100,000 richer. The ticket which was part of the National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle...
Consultants to be appointed to carry out Kerry coastal erosion
Kerry County Council is to employ consultants in 2017 to carry out a study on coastal erosion. The study is a necessary part of any...