Jerry C.D. Guiney, Knockatoon, Rockchapel, Co. Cork. By Harpoon - 22nd December 2016 Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel this evening from 7pm to 9pm followed by removal to St. Peter's Church, Rockchapel. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Mountcollins Cemetery.