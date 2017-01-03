The average asking price for a house in Kerry at the end of 2016 was 171,000 euro.

That’s according to the latest information from property website Daft.ie.

At €171,000 euro the average asking price for a house in Kerry in the final quarter of last year represents a ten per cent jump in twelve months.

However, the figure is a slight decrease on the third quarter of 2016.

It marks a 22 per cent hike in the average asking price in Kerry since the property crash.

Between the final quarter of 2015 and the same period of 2016 the average price tag of a three bed semi-detached house in Kerry rose 11 per cent to €110,000.

A one bed apartment is up 17 per cent to €59,000, a two bed terraced house increased 12 per cent to €74,000 and a four bed bungalow now stands at €212,000; that’s up 5 per cent in a year.