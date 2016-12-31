Another Win For Garvey’s In The Men’s SuperleagueBy radiokerrysport - 31st December 2016Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have beaten UCC Demons in the Men’s Superleague.They had a 81 to 67 points win after leading 34 – 30 at half time.Reporting Timmy Sheehan………………. http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/garveys.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR SportKingdom Greyhound Stadium Review SportHoop’s 19 Points Clear At The Summit SportReview Of The Year In Coursing Follow Us66,484FansLike12,896FollowersFollowLatest articleKerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads. The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between...361 Kerry farmers enrolled in agri-environment options scheme radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 There are 361 Kerry farmers enrolled in the agri-environment options scheme or AEOS. They're among 4,500 nationwide whose contracts will end in 2018, according to...Kerry act to headline Dublin New Year’s Eve celebrations radiokerrynews - 31st December 2016 A Kerry act is set to headline Dublin's New Year's Eve celebrations. Dingle five-piece Walking On Cars will star as the main attraction tonight at...