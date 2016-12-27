Almost 93,000 has been approved by the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs in respect of two major projects in the Listowel Municipal District.

Funding to advance the Greenway project to design stage is to be provided for under the allocation along with the development of an overall plan for the old Neodata site in Listowel.

The aim is to extend the existing greenway into North Kerry by constructing a three-metre-wide and nine kilometre long ‘Greenway’ suitable for off-road walking and cycling between Abbeyfeale and the Town Park in Listowel.

At the recent meeting of Listowel Municipal District it was confirmed council representatives are due to meet council counterparts in Newcastlewest to host cross county border talks on the Greenway.

Funding is also to be provided to develop an overall plan for the old Neodata site in Listowel.

It is proposed to hold an initial meeting to establish a Listowel Chamber Alliance in January.