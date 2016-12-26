Sam Allardyce returns to the Premier League this lunchtime – as he takes his Crystal Palace team to Watford.

The former England boss was only appointed on Friday.

Elsewhere leaders Chelsea have a six point advantage going into their home game with Bournemouth.

Second-placed Liverpool don’t play Stoke until tomorrow – so Manchester City can go above them by winning at bottom side Hull.

Arsenal are looking to avoid a third top flight defeat in a row when they play West Brom.

Manchester United could move closer to the top four if they beat struggling Sunderland.

Newcastle can go four points clear at the top of the Championship.

They’d do that by beating Sheffield Wednesday tonight – as second-placed Brighton don’t play QPR until tomorrow.

There are a host of 3 o’clock starts.

Two teams hoping to finish the season in the play-off spots go head-to-head, with Reading hosting Norwich.

Huddersfield take on Nottingham Forest – with Leeds going to Preston.

The bottom two face each other – as Rotherham – eight points adrift – face Wigan.

Fellow strugglers Blackburn have a trip to Barnsley.

Burton are just above the relegation zone – and they’re at Aston Villa.

Ipswich and Fulham meet at Portman Road, Wolves play Bristol City.

Brentford against Cardiff kicks-off the day’s action in the division, at 1.

All games due to be played today in the Kerry District League are now postponed.