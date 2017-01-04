Alice shares her story of battling with the alcoholismBy Admin - 4th January 2017 http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/alcoholll.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PodcastTrip to the Cottage – January 2nd, 2016 PodcastAlice Taylor on her new book, Tea and Talk PodcastWhy was SouthDoc so busy over Christmas? Follow Us66,707FansLike12,911FollowersFollowLatest articleVote for your Sports Star for the Month for December Admin - 3rd January 2017 The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...