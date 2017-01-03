The Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge in Tralee has admitted 3000 women and 5000 children since it opened its doors 20 years ago, in October 1996.

The service was established by a group of parents in Tralee, who in the early 1990’s were supporting their own adult daughters through the issue of Domestic Violence.

Today, Adapt is a specialist domestic violence service, who in partnership with TUSLA – the Child & Family Agency – offers a place of safety and a range of supports to women and children throughout Kerry whose lives are affected by domestic violence.

Emma O’Mahony a team leader with Adapt says it’s a worst-case scenario but they have had to turn people away: