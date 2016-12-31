Gary O Sullivan was joined by Joby Costello to discuss the year that was for Arsenal
Latest article
Tralee man who broke into Aquadome for swim is convicted and fined
One of two Tralee men who broke into the Aquadome in Tralee for a late-night swim has been convicted and fined. Twenty-one-year-old Eric O'Shea of...
Over 17,000 parking fines issued by KCC
Over 17,000 parking fines were issued by Kerry County Council traffic wardens in 2016. Up to December 15th this generated €429,000 for the local authority. Over...
Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads
Kerry has the fourth highest fatality rate on Irish roads. The Irish Independent reveals that an analysis of Road Safety Authority figures reveal that between...