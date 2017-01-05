A HTC9 Mobile phone was lost in Tanavalla, Listowel on December 28thBy receptionradiokerry - 5th January 2017A HTC9 Mobile phone was lost in Tanavalla, Listowel on December 28th, any information please phone 087 6303604 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Classified AdsBlack Sheepdog missing since last Monday from the Foilmore area of Caherciveen. Classified AdsA black and Brown Yorkshire Terrier was lost on Main Street, Castleisland on Tuesday. Classified AdsA large male sheepdog mostly black in colour with some white on front paws and chest was lost from a jeep which was travelling... Follow Us66,767FansLike12,916FollowersFollowLatest articleVote for your Sports Star for the Month for December Admin - 3rd January 2017 The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...