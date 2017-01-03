A €100,000 winning lotto ticket purchased in Listowel has yet to be claimed.

The ticket which was part of the National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle was bought in Eason, Church Street, Listowel.

The top prize of €1 million was sold in Cork City.

The winner has 90 days from the day of the draw to collect their prize.

Carmel Myers manager of Eason in Listowel says this is their first time selling a winning ticket: