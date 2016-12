A Causeway man has run from Dublin to Kerry for charity.

Michael McEnery set out from Croke Park on Wednesday morning and arrived in Causeway this afternoon.

Mr McEnery completed the run to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis and the Irish Cancer Society.

The Local GAA club along with family, friends, and locals will host a reception for Michael this afternoon in Causeway.

Mr McEnery said he did the run for a number of reasons: