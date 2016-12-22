There were 655 full-time equivalent jobs in Údarás na Gaeltachta client companies in the Kerry Gaeltachts at year end.

In addition, there were 90 people employed in social employment schemes in Corca Dhuibhne and Uibh Rathach, administered by Údarás and the Department of Social Protection.

Udaras na Gaeltachta’s End of Year Review indicates 55 new jobs were created in companies in the Kerry Gaeltachts, operating mainly in the food and drink, services and crafts sectors.

However, the company Sliabh Breandáin Teo ceased operations during the year and over 30 jobs were lost as a result.

When the number of job losses are taken into consideration, there was in fact a total net loss of 6 jobs in Kerry’s Gaeltachts.

An tÚdarás invested over €200,000 in Páirc Ghnó na Coille at The Wood, Dingle in modifying a further four enterprise units for food production.

Half a million euro has been invested in the renovation project to date.

Language plans are being prepared by the lead organisations Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne Teo and Comhchoiste Ghaeltachta Ciarraí Theas Teo for the language planning areas of Ciarraí Thiar and Ciarraí Theas respectively.