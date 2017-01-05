Requests for screening appointments for sexually transmitted infection at University Hospital Kerry have increased by more than two thirds.

A ‘notable rise’ in gonorrhoea infection was also detected by the HSE in the last two months of 2016. The HSE confirmed to Radio Kerry News that 63% more people requested screening appointments for STIs at University Hospital Kerry last year, in comparison with 2015.

An increase in gonorrhoea infection was also noted in men between the ages of 24 and 34 in the HSE South Region.

This follows, what was described as an ‘outbreak’ on campus in gonorrhoea and chlamydia infection at the University of Limerick last month (December 2016).

While no outbreak has been reported on campus at IT Tralee, Kerry students are urged to get checked as some of these infections – transmitted during unprotected sex – may be symptomless.

On a positive note, the number of HIV cases in Kerry appear to be decreasing.

The HSE said this is due to information, prevention and education efforts by specialists.