58 groups in Kerry have been awarded grants to fund physical activity for people over the age of 50.

The ‘Go For Life’ grant scheme from Sport Ireland is awarding over 16,000 to groups across the county.

Kerry groups will receive a total of 16,240 to fund physical activity for people over 50.

The grants are aimed at improving the health and well-being of older people across the county by providing opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport.

Grant recipients include active retirement groups, ICA guilds, local sports partnership, sports clubs and family resource centres.

The National Physical Activity Plan sets an ambitious target to get half a million people more active within ten years.

The grant scheme is part of ‘Age & Opportunity’ Go For Life programme and is funded by Sport Ireland and delivered nationally with the support of the local sports partnerships and the HSE.