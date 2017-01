There were 316 property transactions in Tralee up to mid-December last year (2016).

This figures represents almost a 10% drop in the number of sales on 2015, however property prices have increased slightly.

A traditional three-bedroom semi-detached house in Tralee is selling for between €125,000 and €150,000.

Tralee auctioneer Ger Carmody says these figures, despite representing an increase, are still too low to encourage builders to begin construction: