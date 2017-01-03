Thirty-one (31) people were arrested for drink driving in Kerry over Christmas.

In the last six days alone, there have been nine cases of drink driving in the county according to Gardaí.

Drink driving arrests are also up nationally, and Gardaí say the figures are very high and people don’t seem to be getting the message.

Garda Sarah Jennings of Tralee Garda Station says a lot of younger people are drink driving, and she’s reminding learner and novice drivers that they have much lower limits to abide by.