Kerry experienced its biggest year on record in terms of numbers of tourists visiting the county during 2016.

That’s according to the county council’s tourism officer, John Griffin, who says 1.8 million people came here during the year, a significant increase on the previous year.

While the British market declined somewhat, the number of Americans and Germans in particular continued to grow.

Mr Griffin says early indications are that 2017 will be equally busy, which is good news for a county where one in every five people are engaging in tourism.

He says the North Americans love Kerry.

Mr Griffin also says, that Germans continue to come here in big numbers for the activity holidays and the warmth of the people: