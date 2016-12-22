The 2016 Kerry Person of the Year, Brendan Riney MBE, has passed away.

The Kerry Association London bestowed the honour on Mr Riney last October in recognition of his charity work.

Mr Riney was Managing Director of J B Riney & Company, a renowned civil engineering contractor and one of London’s leading construction companies.

In October 2012 he was presented with an MBE by Prince Charles for having set up Mudchute City Farm on the Isle of Dogs.

Mr Riney’s funeral will take place on Saturday January 7th at 11am at the Church of St Mary and St Michael on London’s Commercial Road.