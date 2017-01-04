2016 challenging year for agricultural land marketBy radiokerrynews - 4th January 20172016 was a challenging year for the agricultural land market in Kerry.Killarney auctioneer Tom Spillane says it was much tougher than 2015 which was a good year.He says farmer confidence was knocked with a reduction in milk prices: http://radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/agrilands.mp3RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR NewsKerry football legend Mick O’Connell celebrates 80th birthday NewsHopes next US Ambassador will return to Kerry NewsKerry Mountain Rescue Team responded to 41 calls for assistance last year Follow Us66,692FansLike12,907FollowersFollowLatest articleVote for your Sports Star for the Month for December Admin - 3rd January 2017 The nominees for Sports Star of the Month for December are:Matt Slattery The Killarney man, riding for Velo Revolution, won the Munster Cyclo Cross League and Munster...