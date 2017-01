There was a 20% increase in the number of new cars bought in Kerry last year.

That’s according to figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

They show that during 2016, 3,228 new cars were registered in Kerry; that’s up from 2,696 for all of last year – a 20% jump.

Nationally, new car sales are up 17% at over 146,000 (146,672).